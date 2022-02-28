MGM China (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) Stock Price Down 7.7%

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVF – Get Rating) shares dropped 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.65. Approximately 633 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 4,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of MGM China from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.72.

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company develops and operates casino games of chance and other casino games, and related hotel and resort facilities, as well as provides hotel management services; and develops integrated resorts in Macau.

