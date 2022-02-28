Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Cambridge Trust Co.’s 2nd Largest Position

Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 463,926 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 4.9% of Cambridge Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $130,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Unified Trust Company N.A. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the third quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 27,035 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,622,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $138,095,000. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 61.5% during the third quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 265.5% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 100.5% during the third quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

Microsoft stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $296.30. The stock had a trading volume of 257,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,304,164. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $311.35. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $224.26 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 26.41%.

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

