Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Decreased by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 436,065 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 13,786 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 4.9% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $122,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Microsoft by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $52,123,577,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584,306 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1,106.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,520,216 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,247,779,000 after purchasing an additional 12,665,264 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Microsoft by 97.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,921,340 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,277,833,000 after buying an additional 10,842,148 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 25,253.5% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,462,051 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after buying an additional 7,432,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Microsoft by 21.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 17,971,487 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,066,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSFT. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Fundamental Research increased their target price on Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSFT traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $297.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 830,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,304,164. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $224.26 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $310.02 and its 200-day moving average is $311.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

