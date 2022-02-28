Microwave Filter (OTCMKTS:MFCO) Shares Up 5%

Shares of Microwave Filter Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFCO – Get Rating) shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.84 and last traded at $0.84. 5,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 5,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.60.

Microwave Filter Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MFCO)

Microwave Filter Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and development of electronic filters both for radio and microwave frequencies. It manufactures RF filters and related components for eliminating interference and facilitating signal processing for markets, such as cable television, broadcast, commercial and military communications, avionics, radar, navigation and defense.

