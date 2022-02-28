Microwave Filter (OTCMKTS:MFCO) Shares Up 5%

Shares of Microwave Filter Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFCO – Get Rating) shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.84 and last traded at $0.84. 5,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 5,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.60.
Microwave Filter Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MFCO)
