Millennium Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,604 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of ONE Gas worth $10,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the third quarter worth approximately $1,110,000. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 26.9% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 7,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in ONE Gas during the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 416.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 47,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 38,673 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in ONE Gas during the 3rd quarter worth $882,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas stock opened at $81.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.55. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.52 and a 1-year high of $81.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.75.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $593.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is currently 64.92%.

OGS has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded ONE Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on ONE Gas from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group upgraded ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ONE Gas from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.17.

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

