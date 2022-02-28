Millennium Management LLC Trims Stock Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,358 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 128,021 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of SPS Commerce worth $10,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 359.3% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,080,363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,273,000 after buying an additional 845,135 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 19.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,142,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $343,988,000 after buying an additional 342,165 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 6,989.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 223,752 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,093,000 after buying an additional 220,596 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 19.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 354,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,348,000 after buying an additional 58,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 4.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,162,573 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,083,000 after buying an additional 45,219 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SPSC shares. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.88.

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 14,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.58, for a total value of $1,768,182.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 22,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $2,534,860.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 44,984 shares of company stock worth $5,301,399 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $128.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.71. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.05 and a 1-year high of $174.42.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

