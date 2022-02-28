Mina Price Reaches $2.24 on Top Exchanges (MINA)

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One Mina coin can now be bought for $2.24 or 0.00005159 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mina has a market cap of $876.50 million and approximately $57.32 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mina has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00043796 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,935.68 or 0.06752848 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,410.26 or 0.99855302 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00046405 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00050194 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Mina Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 390,844,463 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Mina Coin Trading

