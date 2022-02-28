Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) Stake Boosted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,913,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,941 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.95% of Mind Medicine (MindMed) worth $6,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MNMD. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,439,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,755,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,596,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,681,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,868,000 after buying an additional 997,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,903,000. 10.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mind Medicine (MindMed) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

MNMD opened at 1.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $509.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10. Mind Medicine has a 1-year low of 0.79 and a 1-year high of 5.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 1.99.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Profile

Mind Medicine (MindMed), Inc operates as a neuro-pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and deploys psychedelic medicines to improve health, promote wellness and alleviate suffering. The firm develops a non-hallucinogenic version of the psychedelic ibogaine. The company was founded by Stephen L.

