MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Price Hits $0.0069

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a total market cap of $1.28 million and $1,362.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,298.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,638.32 or 0.06888743 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $103.66 or 0.00270660 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $312.60 or 0.00816209 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00015312 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00071906 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00007628 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $153.20 or 0.00400021 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.60 or 0.00215664 BTC.

About MintMe.com Coin

MintMe.com Coin (CRYPTO:MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin . The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

