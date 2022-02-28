Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.71 EPS

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($3.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.01) by ($0.71), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 million. Mirati Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 82.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.08) EPS.

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $88.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,049,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,168. Mirati Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $81.54 and a twelve month high of $207.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.63 and a 200-day moving average of $145.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 1.42.

Several brokerages recently commented on MRTX. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mirati Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.27.

In related news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.79, for a total transaction of $157,078.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Charles M. Baum sold 47,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $6,287,572.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,180 shares of company stock worth $8,305,607. Corporate insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,756,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $404,379,000 after acquiring an additional 98,465 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 233,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,193,000 after purchasing an additional 36,903 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 543.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 77,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,431,000 after purchasing an additional 95,487 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,376,000 after purchasing an additional 23,009 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $5,457,000.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

