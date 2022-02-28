Mirrored Apple (mAAPL) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $632,687.00

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 28th. Mirrored Apple has a market capitalization of $7.30 million and approximately $632,687.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Apple coin can now be bought for $164.25 or 0.00379830 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Apple has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00043283 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,910.80 or 0.06731087 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,180.88 or 0.99853581 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00046575 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00049947 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Mirrored Apple Profile

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 44,449 coins. Mirrored Apple’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Apple’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored Apple Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Apple should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Apple using one of the exchanges listed above.

