Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Hits Market Cap of $8.05 Million

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 28th. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market capitalization of $8.05 million and approximately $384,865.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can currently be purchased for $359.70 or 0.00831796 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00043283 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,910.80 or 0.06731087 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,180.88 or 0.99853581 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00046575 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00049947 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 22,388 coins. The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

