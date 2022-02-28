Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Reaches Market Capitalization of $40.09 Million (mIAU)

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a total market capitalization of $40.09 million and approximately $914,873.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can currently be purchased for $35.67 or 0.00085537 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00043165 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,822.20 or 0.06768058 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,666.17 or 0.99921765 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00047021 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00050603 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,123,878 coins. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

