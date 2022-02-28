Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Price Tops $22.37 on Top Exchanges (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. Over the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market capitalization of $8.88 million and approximately $877,599.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can currently be bought for approximately $22.37 or 0.00056344 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00043850 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,746.68 or 0.06918714 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,531.28 or 0.99576913 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00045513 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00052119 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003027 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 397,210 coins. The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

