Mithril Price Up 2.7% This Week (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. During the last week, Mithril has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. One Mithril coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0320 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mithril has a total market cap of $31.97 million and $11.05 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00009766 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $95.81 or 0.00221750 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000441 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000137 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Mithril

MITH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken . The official website for Mithril is mith.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Mithril

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

