Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $6.71 Per Share

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Moderna in a research report issued on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $6.71 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $6.69. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $348.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Moderna’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $7.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $24.97 EPS.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group began coverage on Moderna in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Partners raised Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Moderna from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Moderna in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.93.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $151.33 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $190.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.34. The company has a market cap of $61.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Moderna has a twelve month low of $117.34 and a twelve month high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $1.46. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 140.21% and a net margin of 66.06%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 1163.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the third quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Moderna in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.91, for a total value of $2,969,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 312,513 shares of company stock valued at $71,071,961 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

