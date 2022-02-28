Moderna, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $7.70 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Moderna in a research note issued on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $7.70 for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Underperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Moderna’s Q3 2022 earnings at $6.77 EPS.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 66.06% and a return on equity of 140.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $315.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.93.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $151.33 on Monday. Moderna has a 1 year low of $117.34 and a 1 year high of $497.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $190.38 and its 200-day moving average is $288.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.91, for a total transaction of $2,969,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 312,513 shares of company stock valued at $71,071,961 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the second quarter worth $937,781,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,772,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,625,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,725 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 71.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,759,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,103 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Moderna by 94.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,717,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Moderna by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,180,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,310,000 after acquiring an additional 943,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

