ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Price Target Lowered to $155.00 at Barrington Research

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Barrington Research from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on ModivCare from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ModivCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

MODV opened at $114.01 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.35. ModivCare has a 12-month low of $94.38 and a 12-month high of $211.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 75.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.71.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $575.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.33 million. ModivCare had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 1.20%. ModivCare’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts expect that ModivCare will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,989,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,981,000 after buying an additional 53,818 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of ModivCare by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in ModivCare by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in ModivCare by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 16,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,589 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 185,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,440,000 after acquiring an additional 13,508 shares in the last quarter.

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

