Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,398 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.21% of Moelis & Company worth $8,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 40.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 591 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 4.5% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 1.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.6% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 50,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MC stock opened at $49.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.39. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $44.63 and a one year high of $77.49.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). Moelis & Company had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 85.78%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

In other Moelis & Company news, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 33,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $1,590,865.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 11,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $553,989.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,121 shares of company stock valued at $4,058,022 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.71.

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

