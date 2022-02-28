Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) Shares Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 662,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,216 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.94% of Mogo worth $2,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOGO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Mogo by 83.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 4,348 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Mogo by 1,579.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 9,474 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Mogo in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mogo in the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mogo in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.21% of the company’s stock.

MOGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Mogo from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Mogo from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mogo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Mogo from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mogo from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.25.

NASDAQ MOGO opened at $2.27 on Monday. Mogo Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.84 and a twelve month high of $12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $174.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.92 and a beta of 2.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.21.

Mogo, Inc operates as a financial technology company. It provides a financial health app that empowers consumers with simple solutions to help them manage and control their finances. Through its app, the firm provides free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with platinum prepaid visa card and digital mortgage experience.

