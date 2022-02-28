Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) Shares Gap Up to $23.46

Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.46, but opened at $24.38. Molecular Partners shares last traded at $24.22, with a volume of 66 shares changing hands.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MOLN shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Molecular Partners from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Molecular Partners from CHF 17 to CHF 23 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Molecular Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.90.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.44 and a 200 day moving average of $20.03.
About Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN)
Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Molecular Partners (MOLN)
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.