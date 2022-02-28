Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) Shares Gap Up to $23.46

Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.46, but opened at $24.38. Molecular Partners shares last traded at $24.22, with a volume of 66 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MOLN shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Molecular Partners from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Molecular Partners from CHF 17 to CHF 23 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Molecular Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.90.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.44 and a 200 day moving average of $20.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Molecular Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,229,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Molecular Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,390,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Molecular Partners during the third quarter valued at about $1,580,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Molecular Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $1,969,000. 18.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Molecular Partners

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma.

