Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) Trading Down 4.8%

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.43 and last traded at $15.61. 85,551 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,885,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.40.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Momentive Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Momentive Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 1.36.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15). Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 34.69% and a negative net margin of 27.77%. The business had revenue of $117.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Lora D. Blum sold 4,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $67,759.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas E. Hale sold 10,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $160,776.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,453 shares of company stock worth $491,296. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNTV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,621,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $708,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,618,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,249,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Momentive Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

