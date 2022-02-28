Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 288.13 ($3.87).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MONY. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.49) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.49) price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Friday, January 28th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.16) price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Friday, February 11th. Liberum Capital upped their price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 235 ($3.15) to GBX 240 ($3.22) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.69) price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of LON:MONY traded up GBX 1.20 ($0.02) on Monday, reaching GBX 209 ($2.80). 1,058,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,636,381. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 205.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 218.18. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a twelve month low of GBX 182.60 ($2.45) and a twelve month high of GBX 311 ($4.17). The company has a market capitalization of £1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.15.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a GBX 8.61 ($0.12) dividend. This is an increase from Moneysupermarket.com Group’s previous dividend of $3.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 4.6%. Moneysupermarket.com Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.19%.

In related news, insider Robin Freestone acquired 51,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 194 ($2.60) per share, with a total value of £99,304.72 ($133,241.27).

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

