Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Monster Beverage in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the company will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.83. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Monster Beverage’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MNST. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.15.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $84.57 on Monday. Monster Beverage has a 1 year low of $76.37 and a 1 year high of $99.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.05. The company has a market capitalization of $44.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 55,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 22,741 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 16,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

