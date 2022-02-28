Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) Given a C$2.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$2.00 target price by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 177.78% from the company’s current price.
MAU stock traded up C$0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting C$0.72. 218,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,112. Montage Gold has a one year low of C$0.58 and a one year high of C$1.02. The stock has a market cap of C$75.63 million and a PE ratio of -2.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.66.
Montage Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
Receive News & Ratings for Montage Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montage Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.