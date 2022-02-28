Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) Given a C$2.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$2.00 target price by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 177.78% from the company’s current price.

MAU stock traded up C$0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting C$0.72. 218,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,112. Montage Gold has a one year low of C$0.58 and a one year high of C$1.02. The stock has a market cap of C$75.63 million and a PE ratio of -2.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.66.

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company's flagship property is the Morondo Gold Project covering an area of 1,143 square kilometers located in the CÃ´te d'Ivoire, West Africa. Montage Gold Corp.

