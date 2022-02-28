Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Shares Down 6.6%

Shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Rating) fell 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.06 and last traded at $14.08. 8,340 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 256,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.08.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.40.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.09.
Monte Rosa Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLUE)
Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.
