Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Shares Down 6.6%

Shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Rating) fell 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.06 and last traded at $14.08. 8,340 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 256,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.08.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.40.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $61,277,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,353,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,063,000 after buying an additional 285,087 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 530,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,824,000 after buying an additional 233,686 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $6,810,000. Finally, Octagon Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $5,404,000. 72.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

