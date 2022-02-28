Moonriver (MOVR) Trading 10.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Moonriver (CURRENCY:MOVR) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One Moonriver coin can now be purchased for $64.38 or 0.00156721 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Moonriver has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. Moonriver has a market cap of $208.33 million and approximately $22.51 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002436 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00042979 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,792.18 or 0.06797110 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,112.45 or 1.00081585 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00046454 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00051027 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Moonriver Coin Profile

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,273,550 coins and its circulating supply is 3,235,989 coins. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Moonriver

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars.

