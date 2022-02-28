More Coin (MORE) Price Hits $0.0359 on Exchanges

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded up 14.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One More Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0359 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges. More Coin has a market capitalization of $71,719.62 and $45.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, More Coin has traded up 11.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

More Coin Profile

More Coin is a coin. It was first traded on June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin . The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

More Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire More Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy More Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

