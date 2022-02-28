Morgan Stanley Acquires 15,527 Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,527 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.20% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $31,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 72,700.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000.

Get Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

NASDAQ PKW opened at $90.64 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.84. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $77.23 and a 1-year high of $98.75.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.