Morgan Stanley Buys 1,201,907 Shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating) by 168.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,916,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,201,907 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 7.01% of First Trust Natural Gas ETF worth $32,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 183,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 145.8% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000.

FCG opened at $20.65 on Monday. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $21.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.52.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

