Morgan Stanley Buys 34,970 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 1,527.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,260 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,970 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of First Citizens BancShares worth $31,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the third quarter worth $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the second quarter worth about $104,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 57.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 292.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

In other First Citizens BancShares news, insider Jeffery L. Ward bought 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $749.66 per share, with a total value of $128,941.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Craig L. Nix bought 129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $770.24 per share, for a total transaction of $99,360.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,471 shares of company stock worth $402,090. 21.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,000.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $881.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Citizens BancShares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $991.20.

Shares of FCNCA stock opened at $781.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.14. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $707.75 and a 1-year high of $947.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $823.63.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $12.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.54) by $15.63. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 27.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $13.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 61.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.49%.

First Citizens BancShares Profile (Get Rating)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. Its loan services include commercial, business, and consumer lending. The firm’s deposit services include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.