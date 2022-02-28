Morgan Stanley Buys 40,691 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 665,497 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,691 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.09% of CRH worth $31,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CRH during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in CRH by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in CRH during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in CRH during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in CRH by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 5,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.52% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CRH stock opened at $45.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.29. CRH plc has a 52 week low of $42.75 and a 52 week high of $54.54.
CRH Profile (Get Rating)
CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.
