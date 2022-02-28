Morgan Stanley Cuts IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Price Target to GBX 1,900

IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,000 ($27.20) to GBX 1,900 ($25.84) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

IMIAY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IMI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $975.00.

IMIAY traded up $1.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.11. 10,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,840. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. IMI has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $49.46.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

