Morgan Stanley Cuts Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target to $205.00

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $213.00 to $205.00 in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 37.50% from the stock’s current price.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group started coverage on Moderna in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.36.

Shares of MRNA traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $149.09. 35,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,584,179. Moderna has a 1-year low of $117.34 and a 1-year high of $497.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $60.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $190.38 and a 200 day moving average of $288.34.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. Moderna had a net margin of 66.06% and a return on equity of 140.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Moderna will post 26.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.91, for a total transaction of $2,969,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $98,352.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 312,513 shares of company stock valued at $71,071,961 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Moderna by 29.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,784,000 after purchasing an additional 13,292 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the second quarter valued at $251,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 75.3% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after acquiring an additional 10,585 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the second quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the second quarter valued at $336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

