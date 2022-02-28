Morgan Stanley Has $30.98 Million Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,276,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,901 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.25% of Discovery worth $30,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DISCK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,128,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,600,000 after purchasing an additional 163,454 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 22,206,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,450 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,597,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,515,000 after purchasing an additional 125,304 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,989,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,552,000 after purchasing an additional 307,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,897,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,331,000 after purchasing an additional 276,977 shares during the last quarter. 55.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DISCK opened at $28.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.19. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.86 and a twelve month high of $66.70.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.75). Discovery had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.12%.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

