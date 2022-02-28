Morgan Stanley Has $31.52 Million Stock Position in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,839,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,380,654 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.34% of Utz Brands worth $31,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Utz Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Utz Brands by 1,990.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Utz Brands by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Utz Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. 41.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Todd Staub purchased 2,000 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.23 per share, for a total transaction of $28,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy Brown purchased 5,000 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.39 per share, for a total transaction of $71,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,660 shares of company stock worth $905,323. Company insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UTZ opened at $15.36 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.68. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $30.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 85.33 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.22%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Stephens downgraded shares of Utz Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.55.

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

