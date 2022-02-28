Morgan Stanley Has $31.62 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 561,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,766 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.66% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $31,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 46,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 181.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 305,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,340,000 after buying an additional 196,808 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 217,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,231,000 after buying an additional 23,488 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000.

QLTA opened at $52.83 on Monday. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $52.49 and a 12-month high of $57.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.51.

