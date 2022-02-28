Morgan Stanley Has $32.27 Million Stock Position in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 462,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 93,690 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.33% of CVR Partners worth $32,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in CVR Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new position in CVR Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in CVR Partners by 22.5% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in CVR Partners by 4.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 22.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on UAN shares. StockNews.com upgraded CVR Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised CVR Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

UAN stock opened at $106.50 on Monday. CVR Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $23.12 and a twelve month high of $110.77. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 2,662.50 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $5.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.93. This represents a $20.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.68%. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29,300.00%.

CVR Partners LP is a holding company, which engages in the nitrogen fertilizer business. Its products include ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate fertilizers. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

