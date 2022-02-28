Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,260,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,705 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.87% of Resideo Technologies worth $31,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 6,868.8% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 21.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 11.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Resideo Technologies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Shares of REZI stock opened at $25.48 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.15. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.29 and a 1-year high of $33.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

