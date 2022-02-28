Morgan Stanley Sells 1,732,888 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 86.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 281,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,732,888 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.30% of Natera worth $31,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Natera by 148.6% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Natera in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Natera in the second quarter valued at $38,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Natera in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in Natera in the third quarter valued at $111,000. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $66.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.09 and a 200-day moving average of $96.99. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 1.14. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $57.19 and a one year high of $129.09.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.59 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 85.05% and a negative net margin of 72.15%. The company’s revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.89) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NTRA shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Natera from $148.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Natera to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.91.

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 3,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $220,975.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $39,897.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,465 shares of company stock valued at $7,144,846 over the last ninety days. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

