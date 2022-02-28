Morgan Stanley Sells 770,588 Shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 914,073 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 770,588 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.99% of Radware worth $30,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Radware during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Radware in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Radware in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Radware in the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Radware in the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Radware from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a report on Sunday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Radware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Radware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of RDWR opened at $32.87 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.68. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.00. Radware Ltd. has a 1-year low of $24.93 and a 1-year high of $42.19.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. Radware had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 5.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Radware Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

