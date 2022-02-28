Morgan Stanley Trims Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Target Price to €37.00

Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from €38.00 ($43.18) to €37.00 ($42.05) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wienerberger from €32.40 ($36.82) to €34.50 ($39.20) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS WBRBY traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,200. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.19 and its 200-day moving average is $7.37. Wienerberger has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $8.53.

Wienerberger AG engages in the provision of building materials solutions. It offers bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems. It operates through the following segments: Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America. The Wienerberger Building Solutions segment includes ceramic solutions for the building envelope and paver activities.

