Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.38.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MPLX. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Mplx from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

In other Mplx news, Director Frank M. Semple sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $924,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $83,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 33.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 171.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Mplx stock opened at $31.67 on Monday. Mplx has a 52 week low of $23.24 and a 52 week high of $34.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.14.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Mplx had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Mplx’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Mplx will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.90%. Mplx’s payout ratio is 98.60%.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

