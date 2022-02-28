mStable USD (MUSD) Trading 0.4% Lower Over Last Week

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. During the last seven days, mStable USD has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. mStable USD has a total market capitalization of $41.09 million and $620,171.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One mStable USD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,468.05 or 0.99446636 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.81 or 0.00071494 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001290 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003293 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00021880 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00015303 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.18 or 0.00271420 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000016 BTC.

mStable USD Profile

mStable USD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

