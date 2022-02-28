MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Trading Down 7.7%

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) shares traded down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.62 and last traded at $3.62. 116,650 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,673,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.92.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of MultiPlan from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on MultiPlan from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.85.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.14.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). MultiPlan had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 5.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of MultiPlan by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,323,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,383 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MultiPlan by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,978,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,226,000 after acquiring an additional 8,396,328 shares during the period. Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MultiPlan during the fourth quarter worth $37,664,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,156,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,263,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,936 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN)

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

