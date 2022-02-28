MXC (MXC) Price Hits $0.0807 on Major Exchanges

MXC (CURRENCY:MXC) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. During the last seven days, MXC has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One MXC coin can now be bought for about $0.0807 or 0.00000186 BTC on major exchanges. MXC has a total market capitalization of $213.13 million and $12.80 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.29 or 0.00273185 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004600 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000587 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $492.12 or 0.01136509 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003419 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

MXC Coin Profile

MXC is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,642,132,373 coins. MXC’s official website is www.mxc.org . MXC’s official Twitter account is @MXCfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MXC is medium.com/mxcoin . The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/MXCFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC is building a global data network that allows the devices of tomorrow to connect, commit and communicate more efficiently. Cities, companies, and individuals benefit by building the network or using it to transmit and manage their data. MXProtocol will be the standard used for machine to machine (M2M) communication between LPWAN devices. Using MXProtocol will solve the problem of data collision on LPWAN networks and create the platform for smart bidding, and data trade between permissionless blockchains. “

