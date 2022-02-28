Myriad (XMY) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Over the last week, Myriad has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Myriad coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Myriad has a market capitalization of $745,293.32 and approximately $299.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Myriad alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000111 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006107 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Myriad Profile

Myriad is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,817,372,500 coins. The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Buying and Selling Myriad

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myriad should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Myriad using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Myriad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Myriad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.