MySale Group (LON:MYSL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.50

MySale Group plc (LON:MYSL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.85 ($0.03), with a volume of 489090 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2 ($0.03).

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6.32. The firm has a market cap of £16.22 million and a P/E ratio of -4.10.

About MySale Group (LON:MYSL)

MySale Group plc operates as an online retailer with online flash sales and retail websites in Australia, New Zealand, and South-East Asia. The company, through its online shopping outlets, offer consumer products, such as ladies, men's, and children's fashion clothing, as well as accessories, beauty products, and homeware items.

