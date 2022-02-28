MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Cereda now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.82.

MYTE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

MYTE opened at $14.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.77. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 1-year low of $13.27 and a 1-year high of $34.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.28.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative net margin of 7.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 5,724 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

