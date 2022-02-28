Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $571,108.59

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Over the last seven days, Naka Bodhi Token has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Naka Bodhi Token has a market capitalization of $571,108.59 and $31,890.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Naka Bodhi Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0082 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Naka Bodhi Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00043622 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,916.83 or 0.06742405 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,298.34 or 1.00086549 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00046282 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00049884 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Naka Bodhi Token Coin Profile

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Naka Bodhi Token’s official website is www.nakachain.org . Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Naka Bodhi Token is medium.com/@nakachain

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

Buying and Selling Naka Bodhi Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naka Bodhi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Naka Bodhi Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Naka Bodhi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Naka Bodhi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Naka Bodhi Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.